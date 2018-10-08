Moby to sell off close to 200 drum machines: “Please take care of my babies”

We’re not sure if he’s looking to downsize, but Moby must have decided that this is the year to have a bit of a studio clearout. Having flogged-off more than 100 of his synths in April, he’s now confirmed that he’s putting close to 200 drum machines up for sale via an online Reverb Shop.

"I’ve always been a little obsessed with drum machines,” says Moby. “In fact, I’ve always been a lot obsessed with drum machines. Over the years, I presumptuously believe that I have come up with the largest collection of analog drum machines in the world. There are hundreds of them and I loved each and every one of them. I hope that if you buy them, you love them as much as I did. Please take care of my babies."

The sale will feature everything from early models such as a pair of late-’50s Wurlitzer Side Man standing drum machines and Chamberlin Rhythmates, to a Roland TR-909 that Moby acquired in New York in the early ‘90s.

As with the synth sale, all Moby’s proceeds from this one will go towards the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, an organisation that seeks to change the way that doctors treat a range of diseases.

The sale kicks off on Thursday 11 October, and you can preview it on the Reverb website and in the video above. Reverb has also put together an additional video that documents the history of drum machines, and you can watch that one below.