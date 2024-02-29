Moby plays drums, bass, guitar and keys as he re-records the 2002 single you might know best from a famous action movie series

A classic song is Bourne again in a new production breakdown video

Possibly best known as ‘that music that you hear at the end of all the Bourne films’, Moby’s Extreme Ways was also released as a single in 2002, and features on his sixth studio album, 18.

The song remains one of Moby’s most popular, which possibly explains why the artist/producer has just released a succinct production breakdown video that shows you how to recreate it.

Instead of dealing with the intricacies of the production, Moby puts the emphasis on the musical elements of the track, demonstrating how to play the drums, bass, guitar, keyboard and string parts. He also re-records the heavily-effected vocals.

If you’re sick of watching track breakdowns that spent most of their time discussing plugin  settings, this one will seem refreshingly straightforward, though Moby does omit to mention that the string lead line one his original recording is actually a sample of Hugo Winterhalter’s Everybody’s Talkin’, and that this also features drum loops from Melvin Bliss’s Synthetic Substitution and Coke Escovedo’s I Wouldn’t Change A Thing.

