Mixbucket is a simple and free way for producers and collaborators to share feedback on their music

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and the coronavirus pandemic has certainly left musicians looking for new ways to collaborate. And, wouldn’t you know it, we’ve now got another potentially useful (and free) tool to consider in the shape of Mixbucket.

Cleverly leaving file storage to either Dropbox or Google Drive, to which it syncs, MIxbucket is designed specifically for people who want to be able to be able to share tracks and get feedback on them. For example, you might want to get someone’s comments on your latest mix or master.

Mixbucket looks pretty simple to use. As you listen to a track that’s been uploaded, you can comment at specific points, with the track pausing automatically whenever you do so. You can even add audio notes, which could be useful if you want to suggest musical elements (melodies or lyrics, for example).

For the person who’s receiving the feedback, the great thing is that they can jump to the relevant point in the track whenever they click on a comment, so it’s easy to know which part of the tune is being talked about.