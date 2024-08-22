"Mine's half a Guinness on a Tuesday. Liam's is ten shots of tequila on a Friday night": Noel Gallagher on how Oasis decided who would sing lead vocals

The forthcoming Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary reissue is mana for nostalgic Oasis fans. And in addition to the outtakes that will feature on the deluxe version we now have Noel Gallagher looking back on the halcyon days of the band with Manchester music luminary John Robb.

Their 30-minute interview in Manchester's Sifters Record Shop ( famously referenced in Definitely Maybe track Shakermaker) is a great chat, with Noel looking back fondly on the lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry that created the album, the attempts it took in studios to do those songs justice and comparing his brother Liam's unique singing voice to his own.

"I didn't fancy it at the beginning," Noel says on his initial reluctance to sing any lead vocals in the band alongside his brother. "I'd like to think I was clever enough to say we should have two frontmen, but I wasn't – in hindsight it was great.

"How it would work is he would sing them all and then I'd be like, 'Maybe you're not getting that one, maybe I'd try that one'", adds Noel. Aside from Supersonic b-side Take Me Away, that only happened on one song in the Definitely Maybe era though – the album bonus track Sad Song, originally sung by Liam (though Noel claims in the interview that he can't actually remember Liam tracking them). Elsewhere, the album's songs were simply better suited to the younger Gallagher's voice. But as the band released more records and singles, Noel's songs widened their live show experience.

Oasis â€“ 'Definitely Maybe' - Noel Gallagher In Conversation With John Robb [Full Interview] - YouTube Watch On

"One of the great things about Oasis is after 40 minutes it would all kind of calm down and I'd sing Talk Tonight and Half The World Away," reflects Noel in the video above. "And they're no lesser songs – they're f***ing amazing songs and they communal anthems. Everybody could take a breath.

"I used to balk at playing an acoustic guitar," laughs the songwriting. "We never did Wonderwall with an acoustic guitar [live to begin with] because I said, 'I'm not playing it in a f***ing field – it's ridiculous. And in fact, not playing it is ridiculous."

As any listener will attest, Noel's voice is very different to Liam's – but the combination helps to make Oasis such a great band.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can't sing Slide Away, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Rock N' Roll Star and Columbia and all that

"It's got something else," admits Noel. "If songs were drinks – Liam's is a shot of tequila and mine's half a Guinness. Mine's half a Guinness on a Tuesday. Liam's is ten shots of tequila on a f***ing Friday night.

"I can't sing Slide Away, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Rock N' Roll Star and Columbia and all that," he notes. "I mean, I could do it, but it's not the same. It's the delivery and the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don't have the same attitude as him."

The only time there was ever a debate on how would sing lead vocals would come on Oasis's second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? "There was Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger and I said, 'I'm singing one of them'", recalls Noel. "You take your pick. He hated Wonderwall [and said], 'I want to sing Don't Look Back In Anger'. But then someone from Creation [Records] came down and said [Wonderwall] is going to be a worldwide hit and he said, 'I do like it actually – I think I do like it.'"

Read more (Image credit: Getty Images/Michel Linssen) Wonderwall: The Oasis song Liam hated because it was "reggae"

Noel clearly looks back on his musical chemistry with his brother fondly, noting the similarities with another band of famous siblings. "The voice is an instrument," he notes. "And it's the same with the Bee Gees – when you get two brothers singing together, it's unique. Back in the early '90s it was f***ing amazing – amazing."

As a songwriter Noel admits he knew when it was the right choice for Liam to take the lead – and uses the example of his favourite Oasis song. "The night we did Supersonic – I sing Supersonic with the same melody, the same words, the same inflections, but when he sings it it's a bit more menacing.

"I think one of the great things about that period of Oasis is there's these uplifting tunes with almost romantic lyrics, but with a really menacing f***ing delivery. I think that's what made it special.

"It's difficult to explain," Noel summarises. "When I would sing a song it would sound good, when he would sing it it would sound great." Sad Song being the exception.

"Liam's a great rocker," explains Noel. "My strength was always a bit less of the big production – kind of more laidback… he wouldn't sing acoustic songs, he just wasn't having it. He sings at 10 – he sings at 9 or 10 all the f***ing time. And in that case of Definitely Maybe, that's what you want."

The 30th anniversary reissue of Definitely Maybe is released on 30 August. More info at Oasisnet.com