Millenium expands Still Cymbals low-volume cymbal line-up with two new colours

Millenium Drums has announced the addition of two new finishes to its Still Cymbals range of low-volume practice cymbals.

Joining the existing Silver and Gold-finished Still cymbals are Blue and Red options. As with similar noise-killing cymbal designs, Still Cymbals apply the ‘mesh head’ concept to metal, with hundreds of tiny holes drilled into the cymbal.

The result is a volume of up to 80 percent compared to regular acoustic cymbals (check out the 'regular' finish demo below to hear it for yourself), making these a great solution for when you want to practice on an authentic surface, without annoying your family, housemates or neighbours.

Still Cymbals are made from nickel, and are offered individually ranging from 10” splashes to 20” ride cymbals, or in a five-piece set comprising 14” hi-hats, 16” and 18” crashes, an 18” China and 20” ride.

The new Red and Blue-finish Still Cymbals are available now from Thomann (opens in new tab), with prices starting at £23/€26, or £180/€203 for a set.