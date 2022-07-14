Mick Jagger talks ABBA Voyage show and AI technology: “you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation”

The Rolling Stones might still be rocking, but lead singer Mick Jagger hasn’t ruled out the possibility of his band becoming a virtual entity in the vein of ABBA at some point in the future.

Asked by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits whether the Stones could one day enter the digital dimension, Jagger said: “That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven’t really honestly thought about it.”

He went on to refer to the Swedish pop titans’ not-quite London residency as a “technology breakthrough,” though he’s yet to witness it for himself.

“I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike,” Jagger explains. “So I didn’t get to go. I wasn’t going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible.”

Congestion woes aside, Sir Mick certainly seems interested in how tech could help to keep the Stones alive.

“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?” he says. “We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well.”