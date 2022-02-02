Shred guitar maestro Michael Angelo Batio shows a very different side to his talents with cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Hurt

If you know Michael Angelo Batio for his incredible electric guitar skills (sometimes with two and even four necks), this is going to be quite a surprise. The former Nitro guitarist has sung, played guitar (a Sawtooth acoustic and his signature series guitars) and tracked keys on a cover on the Nine Inch Nails track Hurt, made even more famous by Johnny Cash.

It's an emotive performance and a great fit for his voice too, with Drummer Rob Ross joining, as well as William Schneider on keys. Batio even adds an electric guitar solo at the end.