Michael Angelo Batio's top 5 tips for guitarists

Any man who plays a four-necked guitar isn’t bound to get bored easily, but when six- (or is it 24-?) string hard-rock/heavy metal great Michael Angelo Batio finds himself in the occasional musical rut, he hits the books.

“Whenever I need to perk things up, if I’m in a music shop, I pick up a big song book,” Batio explains. “It could be something by Al Di Meola or maybe it’ll be a jazz book; it might even be a bluegrass songbook or something on just chords. Whatever it is, if it can take me to a new place, it’s an enriching experience.”

An in-demand clinician and instructor (he’s given lessons to guitarists such as Tom Morello and Mark Tremonti, among others), Batio lives by the motto “always a student”. “I’m always listening and learning,” he says. “I’ve studied many composers over the years, and the biggest takeaway I’ve gotten is that music has no limits. There’s no set way to do it, and there’s no rule that can’t be broken. There are no rules anyway. If you believe that, you should adjust your way of thinking, because it’s wrong.”

Batio’s latest release is the career-spanning retrospective set Shred Force 1: The Essential Michael Angelo Batio, which can be purchased at Ratpakrecords.com. On the following pages, Batio runs down his top five tips for guitarists.