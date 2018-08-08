Mesa/Boogie harks back to its early designs with Fillmore 50 guitar amp

Mesa/Boogie has unveiled the Fillmore 50 guitar amp, which pays homage to the company’s earlier vintage-voiced, tweed-inspired designs.

Promising a “wide, soft clip to saturated range” and Mesa’s “most expressive gain sounds ever”, the Fillmore 50 comes in head and combo formats, boasting two channels and three modes.

Two 6L6 power tubes and five 12AX7 preamp tubes are onboard, with power switching from 50W down to 25W.

The Fillmore’s two channels are identical and footswitchable, with clean, drive and hi modes, plus independent gain, treble, mid, bass, presence, reverb and master controls.

There’s also an all-tube, long-tank spring reverb and fully buffered series effects loop.

Mesa has used this opportunity to launch a new line of open-back Fillmore cabinets, too, comprising the 1x12 Fillmore 23 and 2x12 Fillmore, constructed from Baltic birch and fitted with Celestion Custom 90 speakers.

The Fillmore 50 combo ($1,699) and Fillmore 50 head ($1,499) are available from late-August 2018; head over to Mesa/Boogie for more info.