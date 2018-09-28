Mercuriall Audio has recreated the AMT Electronics SS-11 tube preamp in a plugin

Mercuriall Audio has released the SS-11X, a plugin version of AMT Electronics’ SS-11 tube preamp pedal. This promises Fender-style clean and powerful crunch and lead channels, and comes with the official backing of AMT, which supplied Mercuriall with electric circuits, hardware prototypes and production 3D models during development.

The end result, we’re assured, is a plugin that models its inspiration in extreme detail - in fact, the developer is confident that sound of the software is virtually indistinguishable from that of the hardware.

The SS-11X has some additional features, including a noise gate, a collection of overdrive pedals, cabinet and reverb IR loaders and the option to select your preferred preamp tubes. It’s also the first Mercuriall product to use the company’s new Neural Hybrid Engine, which is said to represent a more precise, flexible and faster method of modelling electric circuits.

The SS-11X is available now priced at $39.99, with existing customers being able to purchase it for $29.99. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and you can download a demo. Find out more on the Mercuriall Audio website.