MeeBlip Cubit Go could be the cure for all your MIDI syncing needs

Every now and then, a rather little handy tool pops up that you didn’t know you needed. The MeeBlip Cubit Go is one such device.

Now, a MIDI Thru box is nothing groundbreaking, but this particular one builds on the idea and brings it up to date with features that most folk would expect in a product of this type nowadays.

Housed in a similar chassis to the MeeBlip Cubit, the Cubit Go is a 1x1 USB MIDI interface, with four thru ports (all top-mounted), will work with pretty much every operating system going and Meeblip promises zero software lag.

So, while you might be thinking of the ways that the Cubic Go can integrate into your system you’ll be pleased to know that it's available now at the introductory price of $59.95 (normally $79.95) and you can order yours from the MeeBlip website .

