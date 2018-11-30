Me in my studio: Transcode

Manchester based emerging techno DJ and producer Transcode, whose debut ‘Distorted Time EP’ featuring Secret Cinema and OC & Verde remixes, is out now on vinyl through Egg LDN’s What Came First label with the digital release to follow on 14 December.

With multiple tracks getting into the Beatport techno top 10 charts and releases on revered labels such as Oliver Koletzki’s Stil Vor Talent and Reinier Zonneveld’s Filth On Acid labels, Transcode is getting high fives from tastemakers including Laurent Garnier, Joris Voorn, Pleasurekraft, Alan Fitzpatrick, Monika Kruse, ANNA, Wehbba and many more. He’s also been played on radio via DJs such as Anna Lunoe, B.Traits (BBC Radio 1), Deadmau5 (BBC Radio 1) and Eric Prydz (EPIC Radio).



His energetic and deep, driven techno paints an endless soundscape laced with his own unique elaborate productions that ignore the generic rules and constraints of genres. Keeping the quality high, Transcode has a promising and exciting future ahead of him.

Catch Transcode at Familia on Saturday 8 December spinning alongside Victor Ruiz and Deborah De Luca at Egg LDN.