Me in my studio: Astronomyy

From generating online buzz with his self-released tracks in 2013 to co-writing and co-producing Zara Larsson and MNEK’s Never Forget You a couple of years later, things have move pretty fast for UK producer Astronomyy.

Rest In Paradise, his recently-released EP, is something of a concept record, charting the journey of a relationship over its five songs. 2017 will also see Astronomyy working on expanding his Lunar Surf label.

We asked Astronomyy to snap his favoured pieces of studio gear and tell us all about them; here’s what he had to say and to show us.