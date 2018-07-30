Me in my studio: Arp

“Here we are, in my modest little studio,” says audio experimentalist Arp, AKA Alexis Georgopoulos. “It’s fairly new to me, really, about two years old or so. But it’s really changed the way I make records. Prior to this, I used a 4-track cassette player or had to do everything in proper studios. I really like the freedom this grants me.”

Based in Brooklyn, New York, ARP’s career has taken in everything from minimalist classical composition to sound library atmospheres and disco influences. He frequently collaborates, often with visual artists, and has just released Zebra, his fourth long player, on Mexican Summer.

Click through the gallery to see what’s inside Arp’s svelte but slick studio.