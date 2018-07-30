Me in my studio: Arp
“Here we are, in my modest little studio,” says audio experimentalist Arp, AKA Alexis Georgopoulos. “It’s fairly new to me, really, about two years old or so. But it’s really changed the way I make records. Prior to this, I used a 4-track cassette player or had to do everything in proper studios. I really like the freedom this grants me.”
Based in Brooklyn, New York, ARP’s career has taken in everything from minimalist classical composition to sound library atmospheres and disco influences. He frequently collaborates, often with visual artists, and has just released Zebra, his fourth long player, on Mexican Summer.
Click through the gallery to see what’s inside Arp’s svelte but slick studio.
Moog Voyager
“The Moog - this one and a Model D a friend of mine owns - has been on every Arp album and it’s on almost every song on my new one, ZEBRA - you can hear it used in a number different ways on Nzuku, from my new record. It just sounds fantastic in almost every capacity.”
Arp Odyssey
“A lot fun with this thing. If you're not careful and you don't know what you're doing, it doesn't make any sound! So, it merits a bit of know-how!”
Hand percussion
“I really like combining vintage drum machines and organic percussion. I’ve used the cabasa quite a bit lately. And the guiro is getting a lot of use on my new material.”
AKG C414
“This AKG is my only mic at the moment. This is an early ‘80s model, when they made the brass capsule. I tend to shy away from super-bright sounds, which is probably why I like the AKG’s “dark sound,” which really means it has nice, warm mids and lows.”
Roland Space Echo
“There’s nothing like tape delay. I was in love with the sound even before I knew what made it - from Terry Riley stuff to Jamaican dub. I’m using it more now than ever.”
Moogerfooger pedals
“Yes, more Moog stuff! What can I say - I love Moog products! I have three: the 12-stage Phaser, the MF-104-M Delay and the MuRF. And I love them all.”
6-and 12-string acoustic guitars
“These are both quite modest but I love them. The 12-string, a Yamaha, sounds as good and warm and bright as any acoustic 12-string I've ever heard and it cost less than $400 in 2007. And the Martin 6-string is also their entry-level model, but I was able to find one that is quite warm and soft. Proof that it's always worth playing the guitar in question; regardless of the model and it’s reputation/assumed value, you never know what you might find.”
Vox Teardrop and Fender Jazzmaster
“These days, I tend to use guitars sparingly, and more as percussive devices than in any streamy or fingerpicking way. The Vox Mark XII is on loan from my brother and it’s a distinctive sound to be sure.”