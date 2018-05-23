Me and my guitar: Graveyard on their P-90-loaded Gibson electrics

Hard-rocking Swedes Graveyard are on the verge of unleashing Peace across the world - that’s in album form, although their addictive brand of rootsy riffs and solos could cause the world to lay down their arms just long enough to headbang. Maybe.

Key to the Graveyard sound is guitarists Joakim Nilsson and Jonatan Ramm’s love of P-90 pickups, which populate the cavities in their Gibson ES-330 and SG electrics, which they discuss at length in the exclusive clips above and below.

Peace is out on 25 May via Nuclear Blast, and available to preorder now.