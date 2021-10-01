Mastodon has just revived the rock bass solo on their new song

Mastodon aren't content with having three lead vocalists in their ranks, they're now bringing back the bass solo. In an Instagram live video ahead of the release of new song Teardrinker, drummer / vocalist / general maverick Brann Dailor revealed some info about the melodic new track from forthcoming double opus Hushed & Grimm. And it sounds like letting your bass player spend some time alone at the recording studio is actually a very good thing.

As well as fielding all manner of fan questions for over 30 minutes, Dailor gave us some insider info about Troy Sanders' bass solo in Teardrinker, that comes in at 3:15 in the song.

"One of my favourite things about the song is a surprise in the middle of the song that came from Mr Troy Sanders. One of my best friends… Mr Troy Sanders has a bass solo. Boom! Bang! Bass solo! Who would have thunk it? He was down there just hanging out and I guess we were late that day and we got there and Troy had composed a bass solo. I thought it was beautiful.

Fear not, guitar fans, as there's six-string action too. "There's also an amazing guitar solo from Brent [Hinds] and it takes us out into the sunset…" notes Dailor.

The drummer also revealed the chorus of the song, that he sings lead vocals on, is very close to his heart.

"The chorus is emotional to me," he admitted, "it's almost hard to listen to because it brings me back to a time that wasn't so pleasant. I hope that you guys are able to sink into that emotional aspect of the song."

(Image credit: Mastodon)

Teardrinker is the second single to be taken from Hushed & Grim following Pushing The Tides. The album will be released on 29 October 2021. Preorder here.