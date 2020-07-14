MasterClass: Sheila E. Teaches Drumming and Percussion course available now

MasterClass, the online-learning platform has announced a brand new course with world-renowned drummer and percussionist, Sheila E.

During the 15-video course (clocking in at two-and-a-half hours), Sheila - who has famously recorded, performed and collaborated with the likes of Prince, George Duke, Marvin Gaye, Gloria Estefan, Ringo Starr, Beyonce (to name a few) - takes you through her approach to drumming and playing percussion.

Subjects covered in the series include getting started on the drums, learning beats, solos and fills, playing with a band as well as how to play staple percussion instruments such as congas and timbales and more.

In order to watch Sheila E Teaches Drumming And Percussion, you’ll need to sign up for a MasterClass account, which also gives you access to more than 80 video courses (Music courses include tutorials from Tom Morello, Timbaland, Carlos Santana, deadmau5, Christina Aguilera). MasterClass also offers a free 3-day trial so you can try out the site’s courses before you commit to an annual membership.