New Zealand woman finds out the acoustic guitar gathering dust in her house is a Martin from 1870

We've all got one; an old acoustic guitar in the house that doesn't get played or loved enough. But is it a 150-year old Martin parlour worth thousands? And one that could make a huge difference to the lives of others.

Margaret Simpson recently discovered the guitar in her back room that she purchased in the 1960s for a few pounds in an incredibly rare and historic instrument. The 85-year-old now wants to put it to good use in helping to fund her daughter's chemotherapy treatment.

Margaret Wilson with the Martin guitar (Image credit: Ricky Wilson / Stuff)

“We just don’t have cash, this is what we have,” the Auckland resident told New Zealand Stuff (opens in new tab).

Margaret's daughter Jo Simpson is 51 and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for terminal breast cancer that costs $5,000 NZ a month. This nab-Paclitaxel/Abraxane treatment has stabilised the tumours in Jo's liver, lungs and brain. However, the treatment is not one that is currently funded by the state, despite the hope it will continue to give Jo more time with her two young sons.

(Image credit: Studio 1 Vintage Guitars)

Margaret got in touch with Studio 1 Vintage Instruments (opens in new tab)' founder Garrick Wynne after suspecting the guitar might be worth more than her family had presumed. He confirmed it's size 2 Martin, style 34 from circa 1870 – worth around US $15,000 (NZ $25,000).

Unlike typical 34-stye guitars, Wynne confirmed Margaret's has an ebony bridge instead of the usual ivory.

Jo Simpson (Image credit: Ricky Wilson / Stuff )

Tenders for the Martin will close on 3 November and more information can be found at Studio 1 Vintage Guitars (opens in new tab). Read more about the story and see a video of the guitar with Margret and Jo at Stuff (opens in new tab).

Donations towards Jo's treatment can be made at Give A Little (opens in new tab).