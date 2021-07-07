Take a look inside Marshall’s new studio, complete with Neve desk and vintage outboard

Best known for its guitar amps , Marshall is now moving into the world of recording studios, opening a brand-new facility at its headquarters in Milton Keynes.

The centrepiece of the control room is a heavily modified Neve 8048 desk that promises vintage ‘70s warmth with raised frequency response and attack. There’s also classic outboard - UA’s 1176LN compressor/limiter and LA-2A optical tube compressor, and the DBX 160A compressor, for example - along with a collection of much-sought-after vintage mics.

(Image credit: Marshall)

As you’d expect, the studio is full of Marshall amps, along with Natal drums and both Fender and Gibson guitars.

The large live room can be set up in multiple configurations, and the studio can cater for everything from recording, mixing and music production to voiceovers, engineering and podcasting.