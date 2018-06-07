Mark Mondesir: ‘I’m known as a jazz drummer, but really the jazz thing came about purely because I wanted to learn more about the instrument’

Despite him being born a lefty, Mark pressed on playing a right-handed kit before adopting other approaches and ideas from Cobham and co.

“I heard Billy and Lenny on records and was trying to copy what they were playing, but then I later saw them on TV and noticed their drums were set up right-handed and their cymbals set up left-handed. Then I went and re-learnt everything I learnt right-handed with my left to play like they did!” he laughs.

“I later found out that Billy was actually right-handed and I was totally inspired by his concept of playing everything right-handed and left-handed, rudimentally speaking. It made sense to me that I should learn to develop leading with both hands and I’ve been playing in this dextrous way since the mid-80s. But, again, it’s not something I practised. I didn’t lock myself away in a room and develop it, I’d just, on occasion, switch from left to right and over time my ability started to improve and level out. I still feel more natural playing right handed, but my ability to lead with my left is now about 95 percent as natural. It’s interesting because it opens things up more if you’ve learnt to play dextrously. It also takes away any restrictions...”

Word Gets Around

After years of raiding shops or local libraries for any LP or cassette he could tap along to on his bed at home, it was Mondesir’s invitation to attend a London-based jazz workshop run by noted trumpeter Ian Carr in ’84 that his drumming career really began to move forward.

Here, as a largely self-taught player recommended to Carr by drummer Trevor Tomkins, he hooked up with the likes of vocalist Cleveland Watkins and also Julian Joseph, a pianist he would enjoy a long musical alliance with to this day, despite the fact Joseph left for Berklee and a tour with Branford Marsalis a year after they met. He remembers this being around the same time he first went on the road with Courtney Pine in ’86, ’87.

“Courtney had out that single ‘Children of the Ghetto’, and we were doing lots of popular TV shows at the time like Wogan, French And Saunders and Hale And Pace. We also played at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday party at Wembley and we were doing all these prestigious gigs because Courtney had been discovered, but I had also by then been discovered as a drummer within the drum scene.

I got my Zildjian endorsement around that time too and I was starting to travel and meet up with so many incredible musicians. We would all have a mutual admiration for each other’s playing and I’d be mentioned in interviews. Soon the word got around and I was playing drums at festivals all over the world.”

The Law of Attraction

For any readers out there not familiar with Mondesir’s playing, some serious clips to scrutinize online might well be his rumbling solo during a John Coltrane tribute from last year, a funky jam between him and Michael at Ronnie Scott’s or the juicy solo he rolled out during the Jazz at the Proms show with the Julian Joseph Big Band in 1995.

Then of course, there is a string of gigs he played with John McLaughlin’s Fifth Dimension Band - in many ways Mondesir’s dream drumming gig, given his lasting affection for McLaughlin and his music.

“I’m a big believer in manifestation and what people call the law of attraction,” says Mark, relating how he came to get that particular gig. “I’m really not a religious person by any means, but I do consider myself spiritual. I think things come into your life when they are supposed to come into your life, and the McLaughlin gig came about because back when I was in my mid-teens and I’d discovered the Mahavishnu Orchestra and Billy Cobham, I’d be in my bedroom listening to this music and miming along. At that moment I was fully-immersing myself in all that music, and I really believe that if you visualise something strong enough, or if you focus on something positively or negatively enough, it tends to show up...”

Of course, just tapping away to Birds Of Fire or meticulously memorising every last detail of The Inner Mountain Flame doesn’t automatically land you the drum seat with one of the most celebrated and prolific jazz guitarists in the world, so what happened next?

“Well, because people started to hear about me, I was starting to get recommended and naturally met lots of people,” he explains. “I was already great friends with a great percussionist called Talvin Singh who had started to play with Courtney, and he was great friends with Trilok Gurtu who was in John McLaughlin’s band at that time. I remember I went to that [now-legendary] gig at the Royal Festival Hall and afterwards went backstage and met up with Trilok and he introduced me properly to John.

“I don’t think John knew about me then but by the time Dennis Chambers was in the [Free Spirits] band with John, I got chance to go backstage again and Dennis re-introduced me. By then John knew me and we chatted. He told me later that because he always has his ear to the ground regarding music and musicians, if he hears of somebody of interest he will go out there and look them up.

“So in the early ’90s when I was doing a lot of gigs in a club in Paris with people like Gary Thomas, Matthew Garrison and Jean-Michel Pilc, John one night stopped by to check me out. Cut to 1995, and I get a phone call and he invites me to play one track on an album [The Promise] and mentions an old friend of his will be on the track too, an old friend he hasn’t played with in 20 years. This friend turned out to be Jeff Beck! So there I was, sat there in the middle of this large studio with John McLaughlin standing on my left side and Jeff Beck on my right…

“I’ve had loads of incidents where I’ve been blessed to get to play the music I played along to as a kid,” he adds, “with the people that were actually on the original albums… one of which being this guy!” he offers, whipping open his denim jacket to reveal a Glenn Hughes T-shirt.

“I discovered Billy Cobham because a guitarist friend told me and Michael about him, and this same guy was the first person to play us both the Deep Purple album Burn… many years later and I get the call to play with Glenn and I’m playing Burn!”