Manu Katche on TV stardom, A-list sessions and groove-writing tips

He’s one of the most respected session players in the business, he’s a bandleader, and a TV star in his native France.

He is that rarest of musicians, a chameleon able to adapt to any musical situation yet with a sound and style that are unmistakably his own. He’s Manu Katché.

As a youngster, Katché studied classical piano and percussion. He attended the Conservatoire de Paris but rebelled against the restrictive character of classical music, swapped timpanis for a drum kit and jumped into session work in Paris.

In 1986 his contributions to Peter Gabriel’s So gave Katché’s profile a massive boost internationally and in the decades since he’s worked with an imposing list of music’s biggest names. The drummer’s sublime groove and sparkling rhythmic punctuation have been heard with Sting, Jeff Beck, Joe Satriani, Tears For Fears, Joni Mitchell, Kyle Eastwood, Al di Meola, Jan Garbarek and more.

He’s released six jazz albums under his own name and was introduced to a new audience in France as one of the judges on Nouvelle Star, the French equivalent of X-Factor. He has hosted his own live music TV showcase, One Shot Not, published a book in French about his adventures in music, and turned producer on his latest album Unstatic, which he’s touring to support when we speak to him. “I’m quite busy,” Manu says modestly. “The thing is, it’s not to be busy. There are so many things to do, you want to do them.”

Manu, your band is joined by bassist Ellen Andrea Wang on Unstatic. Does having a bass player change your approach?

“On the previous album, [Manu Katché from 2012] I didn’t want to have a bass player and it was really for myself to try not playing with the basslines all the time. Drums and bass relate to each other so in a way you’re a bit locked to them. We toured for a couple of years as just a quartet with the Hammond B3.

“Of course, he [keys player Jim Watson] played some bass sounds on the pedal board or in his left hand, but it was different. Finally, I said, okay, we’re going to go back to a bass thing and I’m going to write in that direction. As you know I’ve been playing with great, amazing bass players and I thought if I’m using someone it would be nice to have a different attitude.

I write everything on piano then I put everything on Logic, which has all the structures, harmonies and voicing and themes.

“First of all, a female could have a different attitude to a male bass player, and if she is not very well known she won’t have those habits of recreating what you called her for. I thought, I’m going to propose what I wrote for the pieces to her and from that she’s going to go with it. In my mind, it’s hard to explain but I think I got there, it was having a bass player for the balance of the band and of the sound, because I needed that sound back in the band.”

Were there any overdubs in the studio or did you all play together?

“Just all together. We rehearsed a little bit in Germany before getting into the studio and of course when I write, I write everything on piano then I put everything on Logic, which has all the structures, harmonies and voicing and themes. Then I send that to everyone so they have time to rehearse and make it their own in a way because even if I’m writing for them, sometimes I can be wrong.

“Then in the studio we have a couple of days, as it is for jazz recordings, not a lot of time. We cut the tracks pretty quickly, so in two days it was done and then we mixed it. No overdubs. Just the one thing overdubbed is when I talk at the end of the track [Presentation] and present the whole band. That’s an overdub, otherwise everything is done all at the same time, all together.”