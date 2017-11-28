Manson reveals signature guitars for Skindred’s Mikey Demus

Away from the likes of Matt Bellamy and John Paul Jones, Exeter luthier Manson is continually building its artist roster, and Skindred axeman Mikey Demus is the latest recipient of not one, but two signature guitar models.

The MD-1 and MD-2 both feature two-piece alder bodies cut to the classic offset T-type Manson shape, bolstered by a choice of Dry Satin Black and the delicious Satin Candy Orange you can see above.

Other specs include a bolt-on maple neck (flame maple on the MD-2) with ebony fingerboard, Gotoh GTC bridge and Gotoh HAP machineheads.

The key difference between the two lies in the pickups: the MD-1 packs a Seymour Duncan Hot Rails Tele/Jazz humbucker combo, while the MD-2 offers a Psychopaf British Rail T ’bucker paired with a Straightjacket in the neck.

Mikey Demus being a southpaw himself, both models are of course available in left-handed configurations.

The MD-1 (£1,199 black, £1,299 orange) and MD-2 (£1,449 black, £1,549 orange) are available now from Manson Guitar Works.