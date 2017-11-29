Manson reveals 4 new Matt Bellamy guitars for 2017
Matt Bellamy has had some incredible Manson creations over the years, but for 2017, the Exeter luthier has revealed four new signature guitars.
The MB-1 Red Santa, Black Knight, Red Alert and DR-1 Final Edition are all based on the Muse frontman’s onstage instruments, and accordingly, demand Manson’s top-dollar price tags and require joining a wait list.
Nonetheless, the specs reflect the outlay, so head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Manson Guitar Works for more info.
Manson Matthew Bellamy Signature MB-1 Santa 2.0
PRESS RELEASE: Limited Edition MB-1 Santa 2.0. Made in the UK, this guitar is based on "Santa 2" with light weight swamp ash body, Manson MIDI screen controller and non swathes Red Glitter specced as standard.
Options available. Build time approx 12 months. Guitar will be open for reservation from November 15th 2017. Existing wait list will be contacted first.
Full specs
2-Piece Swamp Ash Body
Red Glitter "Non Swathes" Gloss Finish
Bolt On Neck Construction
Birds-Eye Maple Neck
Premium Grade Pau Ferro Rosewood Fingerboard
Body Colour Matching Headstock
Side Dot Markers
Manson MBK-2 Humbucking Bridge Pickup
Sustainiac Sustainer Neck Pickup
Original Hand Signed Certificate of Authenticity
Gotoh HAP Machine Heads
Manson MIDI Controller Screen
Manson Deluxe MB-1 Logo Hard Case
Manson MB-1T Matthew Bellamy Signature Black Knight
Manson MB-1T Matthew Bellamy Signature Black Knight
PRESS RELEASE: Manson MB-1T Black Knight based directly on Matthew Bellamy's current touring instrument.
Limited Edition Made in the UK. Build time approx 12 months. Guitar will be open for reservation from November 15th 2017. Existing wait list will be contacted first.
Full specs
2-Piece Swamp Ash Body
Matt Black Finish
Bolt-On Neck Construction
Birds-Eye Maple Neck
Premium Grade Pau Ferro Rosewood Fingerboard
Body Colour Matching Headstock
Side Dot Markers
Psychopaf PF-1 Humbucking Bridge Pickup
Sustainiac Sustainer Neck Pickup
Floyd Rose Pro Tremolo System
Original Hand Signed Certificate of Authenticity
Gotoh HAP Machine Heads
Manson Deluxe MB-1 Logo Hard Case
Manson Matthew Bellamy Signature MB-1 Red Alert
PRESS RELEASE: Manson MB-1 'Red Alert' based directly on Matthew Bellamy's current touring instrument.
Limited Edition Made in the UK. Build time approx 12 months. Guitar will be open for reservation from November 15th 2017. Existing wait list will be contacted first.
Full specs
2-Piece Swamp Ash Body
Red Alert Gloss Finish
Bolt-On Neck Construction
Birds-Eye Maple Neck
Premium Grade Pau Ferro Rosewood Fingerboard
Body Colour Matching Headstock
Side Dot Markers
Psychopaf PF-1 Humbucking Bridge Pickup
Sustainiac Sustainer Neck Pickup
Gotoh Bridge and Tailpiece
Original Hand Signed Certificate of Authenticity
Gotoh HAP Machine Heads
Manson Deluxe MB-1 Logo Hard Case
Mansons 25th Guitar Show 2017 Release DR-1 Final Edition
PRESS RELEASE: A fitting celebration for the very last available and early numbered Manson Matthew Bellamy DR-1 Drone Guitars - numbers 4-13 - these Final Edition DR-1s feature upgraded specifications, some tasty custom options and closely reflect what has become one of the artists favourite touring guitars.
The Final Edition DR-1 is limited to just 10 pieces - numbers 4 to 13 inclusive - and have upgraded specification including Gotoh 510 Bridge and Tailpiece, Gotoh 510 Machineheads, Pyschopaf Pickups, Hand Signed Certificate and Boutique Heistercamp DR strap with individual embossed number.
The already high spec DR highlights remain, including lightweight swamp ash body, ebony fingerboard, and special profile neck shape.
Limiting to just 10 pieces allows us to offer several custom options including all the existing DR options plus full custom necks with figuring or roasted maple finishes.
Deliveries on the DR Final Edition are expected to start from January 2018. Each individual numbered F.E. Drone is available to reserve now with a £300 deposit.
Full specs
Final Edition Of Numbers 4-13
2-piece Swamp Ash Body
Military Olive Green Finish
Bolt-On Neck Construction
Maple Neck
Ebony Fingerboard
Body Colour Matching Headstock
Psychopaf PF-1 Bridge Pickup
Psychopaf Dismissal Neck Pickup
Hand Signed Certificate of Authenticity
Gotoh HAP 510 Machine Heads
Gotoh 510 Bridge and Tailpiece
Black Hardware
Manson Deluxe Hard Case