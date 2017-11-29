Manson reveals 4 new Matt Bellamy guitars for 2017

Matt Bellamy has had some incredible Manson creations over the years, but for 2017, the Exeter luthier has revealed four new signature guitars.

The MB-1 Red Santa, Black Knight, Red Alert and DR-1 Final Edition are all based on the Muse frontman’s onstage instruments, and accordingly, demand Manson’s top-dollar price tags and require joining a wait list.

Nonetheless, the specs reflect the outlay, so head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and visit Manson Guitar Works for more info.