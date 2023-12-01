Manson Guitar Works announces its most affordable UK-made guitars to date with the "very high-spec" one-pickup MA and Verona Junior models

Manson Guitar Works has announced two new models that represent its most affordable guitars to be made in the UK. The £1,399 single-pickup MA and Verona Junior are produced at the Devon company's Ashburton workshops and feature series and parallel wiring modes and kill switches for maximum versatility from a streamlined aesthetic.

The company says the result is "a very high-spec instrument at a new entry price". The two-model Junior range features the familiar MA body shape and the "classically-styled" Verona. Both have a solid obeche body, maple neck, rosewood fretboard with 12-inch radius, Gotoh 510 hardware, Manson Dirty Rascal humbucker (Alnico V, 9.5k), kill button and series/parallel Mojo feature on the guitar's single push/push volume control to make the most of their single pickup configuration.

Junior Verona in Miami Blue (Image credit: Manson)

We're also really pleased to see that Manson has made left-hand models available to order from release, at no extra cost. All the Junior models include a Mono gigbag as a standard.

Image 1 of 2 Junior MA in Neon Pink (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works) Junior MA in Neon Green (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Finish options are Open Pore Neon Green, Miami Blue and Neon Pink, Dry Satin Black and Vivid Mustard Yellow. The guitars will be on sale from Manson dealers and at Manson Guitar Works soon.