Let’s make a track… in the style of Fred Again.. and DJ Seinfeld

In the first of our new series of videos, we’ve given FM contributor Leftie free rein of Future Music’s Sample Archive and challenged him to make a track in under an hour.

In this first instalment, we’re taking inspiration from melodic, sample-focused house producers like Fred Again.. and DJ Seinfeld. To create a full arrangement, we use Fred’s single Hannah (the sun) as a reference.

You can see how the full arrangement comes together in the accompanying video. On this page, we break down the key sounds used in our track.

1: Ambient backdrop

(Image credit: Future)

One thing that makes producers like Fred Again.. and DJ Seinfeld stand out is their use of found sounds and ambient textures.

Our track begins by creating an ambient backdrop using some atmospheric recordings. For this, we layer up a cityscape recording, some vinyl crackle and tape noise. These are grouped together, then EQ is applied to remove low-end rumble.

2. The basic beat

(Image credit: Future)

The beat for our track begins with a simple four-to-the-floor kick drum. We EQ this to remove a few sub frequencies and keep it controlled. This is layered with an industrial sounding snare and hi-hat both sliced from a processed, atmospheric drum loop from FM’s Sound of the City Pack. These are sequenced using Ableton’s Simpler to create a simple house beat.

3. Adding groove

(Image credit: Future)

To add groove to the beat, we layer in a thin shaker loop and a tambourine pattern. These are grouped and sit at a lower volume in the background. Sidechain compression is applied from the kick drum so that the percussion loops duck out of the way of the 4/4 kick.

4. Bring it to life

(Image credit: Future)

The beat comes to life when we add a live drum break and a sliced beat loop over the top of the electronic elements. At the same time, we make use of Ableton’s Groove Pool in order to add swing to the whole beat. We use the Swing Logic 16ths 64 rhythm applied to all the percussive elements together, which adds groove and ties the beat together.

5. Bass

(Image credit: Future)

For a bassline we make use of a sampled 808-like loop with a lot of low-end power. This is sidechained against the kick, to avoid the two low elements clashing. For a melodic element over the top, we turn to Spitfire Audio’s free Labs Piano, which provides a nicely melancholic sound that works great with this style of track. We use a simple 4-bar chord pattern in the same key as our 808 bass.

6. Counter melody

(Image credit: Future)

Next we create a counter melody using a pitched sample taken from a drum loop. This is loaded into Ableton’s Sampler, which we use to turn the short loop into a playable instrument. We then sequence a pattern designed to compliment the piano loop.

7. Pluck me

(Image credit: Future)

For an additional bass part, we create a simple synth ‘pluck’ using Ableton’s stock Wavetable synth. We then program a pattern of 16th notes that follows the bass notes of our piano chords. We apply the same Groove Template to this as the drums, resulting in a swung, arp-like pattern. We EQ this so that it sits above our 808 bass sound, rather than clashing with it.

8. 'Found' vocal

(Image credit: Future)

A choppy vocal loop from Ableton’s factory library lets us emulate Fred Again..’s use of ‘found’ recordings and unusual vocals. The final elements of our track are some simple FX sounds – a riser, a downer and a loop of white noise, which we sidechain to the kick.