M-Audio’s super-cheap M-Track audio interfaces offer everything beginners need to start recording

There are cheap audio interfaces, and then there are M-Audio’s new M-Track Solo and Duo audio interfaces, which cost just £40 and £50 respectively.
Designed for people who want to get into the world of computer-based recording and production without breaking the bank, each of these 2-channel interfaces includes M-Audio’s Crystal preamp design and a +48v phantom power option. There are also headphone outputs, main outputs and direct monitoring options.
Throw in some software and you’ve got two tempting beginner packages. Check out the specs below and head to the M-Audio website to find out more.
M-Track Solo Features
- 2-Channel USB recording interface for Mac and PC
- (1) XLR and 1/4-inch combo input Crystal Preamp for amazing audio quality
- +48V phantom power for connecting studio condenser microphones
- Dedicated instrument input for guitar or bass
- Stereo line input for connecting digital piano, keyboard and more!
- 1∕8-inch headphone and RCA stereo outputs provide easy monitoring
- USB/Direct switch for listening to the input signal or the computer signal
- Software bundle, including: Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, MPC Beats, AIR Music Tech
- Xpand!2, Eleven Lite guitar amp plugin and 20 AVID plugin effects
M-Track Duo Features
- 2-Channel USB recording interface for Mac and PC
- (2) XLR and 1/4-inch combo inputs with Crystal Preamps amazing audio quality
- Dedicated switches to enable any microphone, instrument, or line level device
- +48V phantom power for connecting studio condenser microphones
- Stereo 1/4-inch outs; 1/4-inch headphone out with independent level controls
- USB/Direct Mono/Direct Stereo switch for monitoring mic, line or instrument inputs in stereo or mono
- Included - Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, MPC Beats, AIR Music Tech Xpand!2, Eleven Light guitar amp plugins and 20 Avid effects