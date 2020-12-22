M-Audio’s super-cheap M-Track audio interfaces offer everything beginners need to start recording

There are cheap audio interfaces , and then there are M-Audio’s new M-Track Solo and Duo audio interfaces, which cost just £40 and £50 respectively.

Designed for people who want to get into the world of computer-based recording and production without breaking the bank, each of these 2-channel interfaces includes M-Audio’s Crystal preamp design and a +48v phantom power option. There are also headphone outputs, main outputs and direct monitoring options.

Throw in some software and you’ve got two tempting beginner packages. Check out the specs below and head to the M-Audio website to find out more.

M-Track Solo Features

(Image credit: M-Audio)

2-Channel USB recording interface for Mac and PC

(1) XLR and 1/4-inch combo input Crystal Preamp for amazing audio quality

+48V phantom power for connecting studio condenser microphones

Dedicated instrument input for guitar or bass

Stereo line input for connecting digital piano, keyboard and more!

1∕8-inch headphone and RCA stereo outputs provide easy monitoring

USB/Direct switch for listening to the input signal or the computer signal

Software bundle, including: Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, MPC Beats, AIR Music Tech

Xpand!2, Eleven Lite guitar amp plugin and 20 AVID plugin effects

M-Track Duo Features

(Image credit: M-Audio)