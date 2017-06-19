M-Audio puts the Hammer down with new 88-note keyboard controller

You might have a plugin instrument that sounds pretty much like a real piano, but if you’re using it with a two-octave portable controller, it’s not going to feel like one. For those who want a more authentic piano playing experience, M-Audio has released the Hammer 88, a “premium” keyboard controller that offers 88 hammer-action keys.

Aside from these, there are dedicated pitch and modulation wheels, along with an assignable volume fader. The up/down buttons can also be set up to control the function of your choice.

Read more: M-Audio M-Track 8X4M

“The new Hammer 88 combines real grand piano feel with weighted hammer-action keys and the versatility of custom controls in a way that no previous instrument has,” said Sandira Blas, Product Marketing Manager for M-Audio. “Players are going to love the keyboard’s action and they’re going to love the custom controls and included software. This is an amazingly complete package.”

Specs are below, and you can find out more on the M-Audio website. The Hammer 88 will ship soon priced at £380.

M-Audio Hammer 88 features