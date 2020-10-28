Luna Guitars does not spare the abalone on the eye-catching Fauna Phoenix electro-acoustic

Luna Guitars has unveiled the Fauna Phoenix, a mid-priced electro-acoustic guitar with an upscale decorative finish and Fishman electronics to ready it for the stage.

The evocatively titled Fauna Phoenix is very much in keeping with Luna Guitars' approach to design, and like the Fauna Dragon it, too, has an abalone crescent moon rosette and animal detail across the body's upper bout.

The tonewood recipe, however, is a reassuringly familiar combo, with laminated spruce on top, laminated mahogany on the back and sides and three-ply binding applying the finishing touch.

The Fauna Phoenix has a mahogany C profile neck, 25.5" scale, a 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard with abalone moon inlays (for more abalone, see the headstock), and a pau ferro bridge.

Elsewhere, you've got a Graph Tech NuBone nut and die-cast tuners. The Fishman PreSys II has a 2-band EQ, phase and volume controls, and an onboard tuner.

At $699 (approx £649), this will be an attractive option for someone looking to stand out from the crowd.

