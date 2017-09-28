Luke Sital-Singh: "Most people’s personal experience is middle-tier drama at best"

His first album was tainted by confusion and pain, but singer-guitarist Luke Sital-Singh is making a comeback - and his new album is easily one of the best records we’ve heard this year. We discover how it all came about...

The curse of the second album. That’s what most people say after the release of a successful debut album. But what if the first album receives a tepid reception?

Listening to my debut now it feels like death by papercuts - lots of little things that made it not the album I wanted to make

In the case of Luke Sital-Singh, a 29 year old singer-songwriter originally from New Malden - the second album leaves you gasping for air with its powerfully honest lyrics, combined with gilded guitar tones and rich harmonies. Time Is A Riddle, released on 12 May with Raygun Records/ Red Essential, has the makings of an instant classic, echoing the likes of Andy Burrows and Ed Harcourt.

Sital-Singh’s career to date encompasses a maelstrom of bitter-sweet success: his first few EPs gained prominence with enthusiastic responses from the likes of The Guardian’s Paul Lester, who described him as ‘breathing life into a tired form’. Expectations were high when his debut album The Fire Inside hit the stage mid-2014 under the guidance of a major label, but it received mixed reviews.

“My previous record was on a big label,” he says. “There was lots of hype, lots of pressure, lots of voices. It felt micro-managed and we got bogged down in the A&R. Listening to it now it feels like death by papercuts - lots of little things that made it not the album I wanted to make. With all this in the back of my mind this new record was all about trying to be the antithesis of it.”

Sital-Singh set out to forge a new path with Time is a Riddle. The seeds of Sital-Singh’s songwriting career were sewed early in life. “My first guitar was an electric. As a teenager I played Kurt Cobain covers and listened to a lot of nu-metal. There was a sharp u-turn out of that however: I was watching a TV advert of Damian Rice’s album O while standing in my sitting room and thought, ‘What is… this?’ I got an acoustic guitar, learned that whole album and it all started from there.”