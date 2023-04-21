Ludwig announces Continental and Continental Club intermediate drum kits

Ludwig has unveiled two new additions to its line-up with the Ludwig Continental and Continental Club, both of which are aimed at intermediate players looking for classic Ludwig features and finishes at an accessible price point.

With an all-new badge, both Continental setups - not to be confused with the Centennial - are designed by the Ludwig team in Monroe, North Carolina, and according to Ludwig, are the result of three years’ research and “creative fine-tuning” in order to offer a “timeless American design for a Continental market".

Ludwig Continental

Starting with the Continental, we get 7-ply, 7.2mm hybrid maple shells (that’s the same ply-count as the Classic Maple series, but 1.2mm thicker), with un-drilled bass drums as standard. However, Ludwig also gives the option of adding a classic rail mount and Vibraband suspension mount for rack toms.

The Continental is available in three configurations and a choice of classic finishes including Natural Maple, Silver Sparkle, the Bonham-friendly Green Sparkle and Black satin finishes. Each setup includes a 14”x6.5” snare drum.

• 22”x16”, 12”8, 16”x16”, 14”x6.5”

• 24”x14”, 13”x9”, 16”x16”, 14”x6.5”

• 26”x14” 13”x9” 16”x16”, 14”x6.5”

Ludwig Continental Club

Ludwig describes the Continental Club as “A love letter to the vintage style of the 1970s” inspired by the Club Date series. Once again, the Continental Club features 7-ply shells, but this time in hybrid cherry.

As such, Continental Club is available at launch in a single 20”x14”, 12”x8”, 14”x14” configuration, in Blue Sparkle and White Marine Pearl. The Club comes fitted with the rail mount and Vibraband tom mount, plus vintage-style gull wing bass drum spurs. Ludwig tells us that more size options will follow later this year.

The Ludwig Continental starts at £1,295, while the Continental Club is priced at £1,199, and all kits/configurations are shipping now. For more information or to find a stockist, visit Ludwig’s website.