Ludwig and Anderson .Paak launch two Pee .Wee signature snare drums via Reverb

Ludwig, Anderson .Paak and reverb.com has announced the release of two new signature Ludwig snare drums are now available exclusively via Anderson .Paak's new Reverb store.

Named the Pee .Wee (after .Paak’s DJ Pee .Wee alias), the two snares are the first signature instruments for Grammy Award-winning Anderson .Paak, who has had a successful solo career with four studio albums, and more recently as part of Silk Sonic - his funk/neo-soul collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The snares themselves are limited to 500 pieces in total (250 units each) and are both based around Ludwig Classic Maple shells. The drums are offered in 14”x5 and 14”x6.5 dimensions and are made of 7-ply North American maple with 45-degree bearing edges and brass-plated hardware hardware throughout including die-cast hoops, tube lugs, throw-off and butt plate and Ludwig Keystone badges.

Each of the 500 snares also includes a commemorative badge bearing the words Pee .Wee Signature Snare Drum By: Anderson .Paak ‘YES LAWD!’, and every drum has been signed by .Paak on its internal label. Finally, the snare drums are finished in .Paak’s trademark Vanderson Paisley pattern, which fans will recognise from his clothing and shoe collaboration with Vans.

To accompany the snare drums, Ludwig has also created a drum rug as part of the Pee .Wee collection. Measuring 78” x 63”, the 'Vandreson' Paisley rug mixes the same paisley pattern with a portrait of .Paak - a nod to Dr Dre’s cover from The Chronic whose label .Paak is signed to and has performed with many times.

It’s finished with a plush top, backed with non-slip rubber and includes a Velcro loop-and-lock strap to keep it secure in transit.

For more information, visit the Anderson .Paak by Ludwig store on reverb.com.