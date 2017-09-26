Lucy Rose talks Something's Changing, living with fans in South America and songwriting perspective

For her latest record Something’s Changing, Lucy Rose has finally donned the troubadour cap - channelling her experiences travelling South America and meeting fans into an album that’s part diary, part manifesto...

The fact that a lot of people said, ‘I don’t think you should do this’ made me want to do it a million times more

In early 2016, Lucy Rose found herself in a post-touring slump. The Midlands-born artist’s second album Work It Out had been released on Columbia and had hit the Top 10 the year before, but by the following spring, she was lost, feeling disconnected from music-making, her audience and a world that seemed to be worsening by the day.

When she stumbled across the fact that the location with the most streams of her music on Spotify was Mexico City - a place she'd never visited - a plan began to form. Why not meet those people? Why not use social media to actually socialise?

A call was put out to South American fans: book Lucy for a gig, put her up at your house and she would come and play your town. Not everyone thought it was a good idea…

“I knew I had fans there, but in terms of actual promoters booking me, no one believed it,” says Lucy.

“So, you know when someone tells you, ‘No’ and it makes you want to do it a million times more? I haven’t even ever said that out loud, or admitted it to myself before, but the fact that a lot of people said, ‘I don’t think you should do this’ made me want to do it a million times more.”