Lowden unveils Winter Limited Edition 2018 Tiger Myrtle acoustic guitar

Lowden has announced its Winter Limited Edition acoustic guitar for 2018, which employs Tiger Myrtle back and sides.

Combined with a Sitka spruce top, Lowden is promising a “bright, clear tone” with “a subtle warmth to the low-end”.

Apparently, the company spent 10 years searching for the rarefied wood, which features tiger striking in contrast to the pink and orange myrtle.

The wood also appears on the model’s headstock, which is bound and inlayed with maple and ebony.

Just 25 Tiger Myrtle acoustics will be produced, across a range of models from Lowden’s 35 and 50 Series. Head over to Lowden Guitars for more info.