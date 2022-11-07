'Lost' ARP synth demo kickstarts the Odyssey's 50th anniversary celebrations

Happy birthday, ARP Odyssey. It's the iconic instrument's 50th anniversary this week, and a foundation dedicated to preserving the legacy of ARP's founder, Alan R. Pearlman, is leading the celebrations.

This past weekend, the Alan R. Pearlman Foundation shared a recently unearthed "treasure trove of vintage footage" that contains '70s TV demonstrations of the Odyssey. In the video embedded above, Tom Piggott charmingly demos the ARP Odyssey, ARP Pro Soloist and ARP 2600.

In recognition of the anniversary, the Alan R. Pearlman Foundation held an event on November 5th. 2022: A Fifty-Year ARP Odyssey took place at Boston's David Friend Recital Hall, and was hosted by The Berklee College of Music’s Electronic Production and Design Department. The event featured live performances, interviews and panel discussions, along with appearances from a variety of high-profile guests, including Herbie Hancock, Billy Currie and Greg Phillinganes.

As part of the weekend's festivities, the Alan R. Pearlman Foundation also shared the video below, in which YouTuber Alex Ball talks us through through the Odyssey's enduring popularity.

Find out more about the Alan R. Pearlman Foundation on their website.