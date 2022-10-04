Country legend Loretta Lynn dies aged 90

One of country music's most beloved voices, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on 4 October. The news was confirmed by her family in a statement. 

A success story from Kentucky coal country, Lynn was married and became a mother at 15 and went on to have five more children, with her twin daughters Peggy and Patsy following her into music as duo The Lynns.  

The 'Coal Miner's Daughter' found success with her songwriting in an era when country was dominated by male artists. Often referencing her impoverished rural upbringing and the influences of the Appalachian songs she grew up with, her music and powerful voice would become an inspiration on the generations of country artists that followed in her wake.

Even in later years her musical drive continued with a late career resurgence; in 2005 her Jack White-produced album Van Lear Rose won a Grammy for best country album. It was her 42nd solo studio album.

She toured until 2017 when she suffered a stroke, breaking her hip the following year. Her final album Still Woman Enough was released in 2021, co-produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell alongside John Carter Cash. 

