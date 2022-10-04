Country legend Loretta Lynn dies aged 90

One of country music's most beloved voices, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on 4 October. The news was confirmed by her family in a statement.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn."Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family of Loretta Lynn.October 4, 2022 See more

A success story from Kentucky coal country, Lynn was married and became a mother at 15 and went on to have five more children, with her twin daughters Peggy and Patsy following her into music as duo The Lynns.

The 'Coal Miner's Daughter' found success with her songwriting in an era when country was dominated by male artists. Often referencing her impoverished rural upbringing and the influences of the Appalachian songs she grew up with, her music and powerful voice would become an inspiration on the generations of country artists that followed in her wake.

Even in later years her musical drive continued with a late career resurgence; in 2005 her Jack White-produced album Van Lear Rose won a Grammy for best country album. It was her 42nd solo studio album.

She toured until 2017 when she suffered a stroke, breaking her hip the following year. Her final album Still Woman Enough was released in 2021, co-produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell alongside John Carter Cash.

She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqyOctober 4, 2022 See more

Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her.We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVorOctober 4, 2022 See more

Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, @LorettaLynn. When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace. - CD, Jr.& Hazel Daniels pic.twitter.com/ZZNHKbw3oUOctober 4, 2022 See more

So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩. She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore. pic.twitter.com/mkSGLqM7u0October 4, 2022 See more

Swift rebirth my friend 🙏🏼 ❤️#LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/GSOHgLjXVBOctober 4, 2022 See more

Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever. ^ABOctober 4, 2022 See more

loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQOctober 4, 2022 See more