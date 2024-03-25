Aodyo's Loom is a "multi-dimensional" MPE MIDI controller with four different performance modes, and you can even design your own

Aodyo, the manufacturer behind the Sylphyo electronic wind instrument and Anyma Phi and Anyma Omega synthesizers, has launched a new MPE-compatible MIDI controller through Kickstarter.

MPE, or MIDI Polyphonic Expression, is an extension to the MIDI protocol that allows for more sophisticated and expressive control of electronic instruments. Loom offers a number of different methods of control through a variety of touch-sensitive surfaces and sensors.

The central element is a "multidimensional tactile surface" that allows each of your fingers to control pitch, timbre and dynamics independently via the X, Y and Z axes. There's a 25-key guide above the surface, with LEDs for each note to indicate what's being played.

On Loom's left-hand side, you'll find a pressure-sensitive square called the action zone; this can be give you further control over dynamics or be mapped to various parameters in your DAW for an additional layer of expression.

There's also a slider and a bar on the front and back of the unit that Aodyo suggests can be used as a modulation wheel or sustain pedal, but as with all of Loom's controls, these can be mapped to any parameter or function that you like.

Loom can be configured in a number of different modes described in the diagrams below. Aside from the self-explanatory Keyboard mode, there's a Ribbon mode for continuous gliding between notes, a Strum mode for strumming chords vertically, Omnichord-style, and a Drum Kit mode for tapping out beats and rhythms. If you're so inclined, you can design your own modes for Loom.

As for connectivity, Loom will hook up with your computer via USB-C for software control or connect with hardware instruments via its TRS MIDI output.

Loom comes in two versions; the standard 2-octave version and an extended 3-octave version named Looom. While Loom is designed for MPE, Aodyo is keen to stress that it can also be used as a conventional MIDI controller for non-MPE MIDI instruments.

Loom is priced in tiers, and you can currently get the 2-octave version for €259 and the 3-octave version for €369 by backing the project as an early adopter. The expected retail prices are €400 and €500 respectively.

(Image credit: Aodyo)

(Image credit: Aodyo)

(Image credit: Aodyo)