Looking for a new ukulele at a bargain price? We've got good news for you!

The UK-12 might sound like an age classification rating on a film but it's actually one of Harley Benton's new superb value soprano ukuleles.

They're made with ash, allowing the grain to show through the vivid satin finish selection that includes blue, red, purple, yellow and green options. There's a natural finish too.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The UK-12's neck is basswood with a roseacer fretboard and bridge and a gigbag is included to encourage you to take the it wherever you go.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The best news of all is the price – just £18.80 / €26.50. More info at Thomann.