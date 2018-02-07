London Bass Guitar Show 2018: Peter Hook returns to perform and answer your questions

Sometime Joy Division and New Order bassist Hooky is no stranger to the London Bass Guitar Show, and never a man to sit still for long.

Having written three books on his career so far, he is currently compiling a volume collating all his memorabilia and takes his Substance tour to the US with his band The Light in April, having sold out Camden Roundhouse in December. He will perform at the show at 4.45pm on Sunday 4th March - don't miss out!

Low-end masters

Also performing at the show are Pink Floyd's Guy Pratt, virtuoso player Snow Owl, epic player, tutor and looper Steve Lawson, rock legend Jah Wobble, Thunder's Chris Childs and Harry James, much sought-after session bassists Mo Foster and Yolanda Charles, and ‘bass duo of opposites; Adrian Maruszczyk & Wojtek Pilichowkski.

Big bass brands

Bass brands showing off their wares in the Gear Hall so far include Barnes & Mullins with Aguilar Amps, Spector, Peavey and DR Strings, Synergy Distribution with Bassics, Phil Jones Bass and Sandberg, plus Orange Amplification, Vanderkley, Ellio Martina, Chowny Bass and Allianz Musical Insurance - check out the full list on the website.

The show is set to be the ultimate bass event of the year, so don’t miss out! Advance tickets are from just £20 (or £16 if you use code MUSICRADAR at checkout!), and 50p from every ticket we sell will be donated to Music For All, the charity of the UK musical instrument industry.

Advance tickets are available now from www.londonbassguitarshow.com. Enter MUSICRADAR at checkout to save 20% on your tickets!