Meet the Live and Unsigned final headline acts

The final of Live and Unsigned 2011 takes place at Live Fest, London’s biggest indoor festival takes the O2 by storm on 23 July 2011. Some of the hottest acts from the UK music scene performing on the day together with the very best in unsigned acts from across the country.

This is the festival for those who love great music but want to avoid the mud this summer! Tickets for the event are priced at an early bird cost of just £25 and can be purchased from the Live Fest website.

In the following gallery we introduce some of the highlights of a star-studded line-up, and a few new artists to watch. First up,Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominees Guillemots scarcely need an introduction. Their third album, Walk The River, was released earlier in 2011, preceded by single The Basket.

