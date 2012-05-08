PRESS RELEASE: A Vintage Guitar plus other competition prizes including studio time, Blackstar amps and festival slots are among the prizes for the Live and Unsigned regional winners, which you'll find listed below.



Vintage guitar prize - Results

Vintage Extreme Exposure Award - The winning artist/band of each of the Regional Finals will be able to choose a Vintage guitar of their choice - electric, acoustic or bass - up to the value of £350 courtesy of JHS. The prizes go to:

Brighton

Coco and the Butterfields who win a guitar courtesy of Vintage.

Sheffield

The Kamenwin a free guitar courtesy of Vintage.

Birmingham

Pete Winwood wins a free guitar courtesy of Vintage.

London

City Minus Hero who win a free guitar courtesy of Vintage.

Cardiff

One Way who win a free guitar courtesy of Vintage.

Essex

Mercury Skies who win a guitar courtesy of Vintage.

The winners of the Live and Unsigned Grand Final, which is to be held at London's prestigious O2 venue this summer on the 14th July, will take home £2000-worth of the brand new Fret-King Black Label range of electric guitars and basses, as well as an endorsement deal.

JHS, Vintage and Fret-King have always supported up-and-coming and unsigned artists, and these prizes represent a opportunity for talented young bands to get themselves some professional quality instruments.

Vintage & Fret King Guitars supporting Unsigned artists

JHS's Managing Director, Dennis Drumm, said: "Initiatives like Live and Unsigned are so important in giving aspiring musicians a platform to perform, and a goal to aim for. We should never forget how great it feels to chase your dream and with so many young - not to mention older - players relying on Vintage and Fret-King guitars, the opportunity to support this terrific competition was one we couldn't say no to. With the support of MusicRadar, great sponsors and terrific venues, a lot of young musicians are going to get great exposure, terrific experience, have a lot of fun, and win a lot of guitars!"

The Regional Final brought together the best unsigned acts from London and beyond in their bids to make it through to the Area Final stage. Those acts that made it through to the Area Final are now just one step away from playing the National Grand Final at Live Fest in The O2, London.

Blackstar amp prize - Results

Blackstar Exposure Award - The winning artist/band of each of the Regional Finals will receive a brand new HT-1 combo amp. The prizes go to:

Brighton

Coco and the Butterfields win a brand new Blackstar amp

Sheffield

Pheasants & Their Enemies win a brand new Blackstar amp

Birmingham

The Prospects win a brand new Blackstar amp

London

The Antidotewin a brand new Blackstar amp

Cardiff

Wise Intentions win a brand new Blackstar amp

Essex

Rivers win a brand new Blackstar amp

Blackstar Amplification is the perfect partner for Live and Unsigned, as the company's ethos revolves around creating the best possible platform for musicians to create a unique and individual sound.

Blackstar supporting Unsigned artists

Joel Richardson of Blackstar said: "As a company we are strongly independent and this is reflected in our design philosophy. Rather than restricting guitarists to the signature sounds of the established brands, Blackstar Amplification allows tonal flexibility far beyond that of existing equipment.



"It is this spirit and technical ability which makes us so pleased to be involved in Live and Unsigned - no matter what genre or musical background auditionees come from our amps will help them make the best possible impact in front of the judges."

The Regional Final brought together the best unsigned acts from Essex and beyond in their bids to make it through to the Area Final stage. Those acts that made it through to the Area Final are now just one step away from playing the National Grand Final at Live Fest in The O2, London.

Studio time - Results

Other competition prizes in each Regional Final include studio time and festival slots amongst the prizes in the showcase for the UK's biggest music competition Live and Unsigned where won by:

Brighton

Mee wins a free day in a recording studio with Metway Studio

Coco and the Butterfieldswin a free day in a recording studio with Metway Studio

Breannewins music lessons with Brighton Singing Tuition

Morganwins music lessons with Brighton Singing Tuition

Sheffield

The Kamen also win a free day in a recording studio with Basement Studios

Lindsey Simpson wins a free day in a recording studio with Basement Studios

Rita Payne wins music lessons with Harmony Music School

Emily Gouldthorpe wins music lessons with Harmony Music School

Birmingham

Bb wins a free day in a recording studio with Born in a Barn Studio

Maxed Out win a free day in a recording studio with Born in a Barn Studio

Sam Eden wins music lessons with the Birmingham Yamaha Music School

Zack & Izzie win music lessons with the Birmingham Yamaha Music School

London

Mitsotu win a free day in a recording studio with Subbubble Studios

Michelle De Jong wins music lessons

KT Hurt wins music lessons

Cardiff

Approaching Danger win a free day in a recording studio with Factory Studios

Decidian win a free day in a recording studio with Factory Studios

Morgan Rawbone wins music lessons

Surahn wins music lessons

Essex

Rachel Brooks wins a day in a recording studio with Bonafide Studio

Hookah win a day in a recording studio with Bonafide Studio

Laura Thompson wins music lessons

Charlotte Forman wins music lessons

Festival slots for Live and Unsigned acts

Festival Prizes - Along the way there will be acts selected from each of the showcase event for over 100 festival slots (see website), including festivals on a global scale such as Italy's Tour Fest, Sweden's Peace and Love Festival and Latvia's massive Summer Sound Festival as well as UK festivals such as Relentless Energy Drink Boardmasters, Beach Break Live, Bearded Theory, Strawberry Fields, Norfolk Spectacular and Osfest.

Acts that will have the chance of being selected to perform a slot at festivals are:

Brighton

Quackhouse

Coco and the Butterfields

Angharad

Lucy in the Lights

Sheffield

Jack's Attic

Birmingham

The Dirty Cheats

Frutaloka

Osfest will be selecting two more acts to play the festival from the Midlands Area Final!

Cardiff

Hullabaloo

Shoot the Moon

Boomtown Fair Festival will be selected 2 more acts from the South-West England and Wales Area Final!

Also selected on behalf of Watchet LIVE to play their annual festival are;

Kelly and Alana

Alex Pascoe

Watchet Live will also be selecting 2 more acts from the South-West England and Wales Area Final!

Essex

The Story Boys

Deco Pilot

The Peppermint Apes