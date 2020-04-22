Line 6's free Helix firmware update adds new amp, cab and pedal models



The Line 6 Helix HX 2.90 firmware update is now out and it's a good one with a new amp model, two new cabs and six new stompboxes with some classic effects being modelled. Here's the full list of new additions:

Amp

• Revv Gen Purple, based on the purple Gain 1 channel of the Revv Generator 120

Cabs

• 1×12 Fullerton based on the 1953 Fender 5C3 Tweed Deluxe

• 1×12 Grammatico based on the 2016 Grammatico LaGrange

Effects

• Pebble Phaser based on the Electro-Harmonix Small Stone phaser

• Alpaca Rouge based on a modded Way Huge Red Llama

• Legendary Drive based on the high-gain channel of a Carvin VLD1 Legacy Drive

• Xenomorph Fuzz inspired by the Subdecay Harmonic Antagonizer

• Rochester Comp, based on the Ashly CLX-52 (created with Billy Sheehan)

And there's more new features too!

Dynamic is a new Line 6 feature to allow you to dynamically route signals to Path B, depending on how hard you're play.

Output Meters are an addition the Helix Floor, Helix Rack and Helix LT models.

Signal Present/Clip Indicators are now added to the Helix Floor, Helix Rack/Control, Helix LT, HX and Stomp.

Line 6 also says this update brings Improved IR Referencing to the whole line of Helix products. These new Impluse Response Blocks now reference each IR file by waveform instead of index number.

Additional Command Center Commands also allow customisation of player's footswitches within the Helix Stomp Footswitch Mode on the HX Preset, HX Snapshot, and HXLooper features.

Finally, there's a new Shortcut > Model Subcategory added to allows you to navigate model subcategories quickly without opening the Model List.

Download the new firmware from line6.com