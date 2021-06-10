Lindsey Buckingham returns with fingerpickin' good new single, I Don't Mind

It's great to hear Lindsey Buckingham back again doing what he does best. After his split with Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and recovery from a heart attack the following year, the 71-year-old singer / songwriter and guitarist has recorded his first new solo album since 2011's Seeds We Sow and revealed the first single, I Don't Mind.

Buckingham's self-titled album was written, recording and produced by the musician at his home studio in LA and will be released on September 21 via Reprise. The guitarist revealed the track and much of the album share a theme.

“I Don’t Mind, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” says Buckingham. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Buckingham will start a 30-city 2021 US tour on 1 September, his first shows since undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019.

For dates and to preorder the album, visit lindseybuckingham.com