More

Let’s hope the free Lurker Chorus plugin sounds as colourful as it looks

By ()

Download this free VST/AU for PC and Mac

Lurker Chorus plugin

With its eye-popping, web 1.0-style interface, the Lurker Chorus plugin isn’t going to win any design awards, but if it sounds good, you might be able to get past that. What’s more, it has the distinct advantage of being free.

This is a 4-voice stereo chorus with automatic tempo sync and stereo spread. For each chorus you can adjust the rate, depth, feedback and volume, and there’s also an EQ.

Lurker Chorus can be downloaded for free from the Lurker Beats website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info