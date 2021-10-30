How good is a $250,000 Les Paul? Chris Buck finds out

We wager Chris Buck can make most guitars sound pretty spectacular – he really is that rarified kind of player. So the chance to see him work his melodic magic on an original 1960 Les Paul Standard is always going to be worth a watch. But is this guitar worth $250,000?

The real question is what makes this era of Les Paul so special. And Mr Buck is happy to give us a concise history lesson on origin, features and those glorious PAF pickups. And the comparison with a '59 'Burst.

If he's sold you on the idea of buying one – you can. Head to atbguitars.com. As for us, we're happy to enjoy it vicariously via Chris!