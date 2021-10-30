More

How good is a $250,000 Les Paul? Chris Buck finds out

By

Great player + 1960 Sunburst Gibson Les Paul Standard = guitar heaven?

We wager Chris Buck can make most guitars sound pretty spectacular – he really is that rarified kind of player. So the chance to see him work his melodic magic on an original 1960 Les Paul Standard is always going to be worth a watch. But is this guitar worth $250,000? 

The real question is what makes this era of Les Paul so special. And Mr Buck is happy to give us a concise history lesson on origin, features and those glorious PAF pickups. And the comparison with a '59 'Burst

If he's sold you on the idea of buying one – you can. Head to atbguitars.com. As for us, we're happy to enjoy it vicariously via Chris! 

Interview: Chris Buck on his new band Cardinal Black, '62 Strat, Klons and going down the pedal rabbit hole

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 