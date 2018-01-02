Historic hardware: 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard

You can see the nickel-plated tune-o-matic adjustable bridge and stop and pickup covers here. The cream ‘M-69’ PAF pickup surrounds are worth thousands alone on the vintage spares market!

The exceptional tone of ’Bursts has a great deal to do with their double PAF humbucking pickups and the humbuckers in this ’59 are perhaps the most desirable of their type.

Due to a temporary black plastic pigmentation shortage in 1959, a minority of bobbins in guitars of this period are white, as Phil explains: “It’s got unopened double white/white, long-magnet PAFs in it, which are the crème de la crème of pickups. The covers have never been off, so if you want to see the white bobbins you have to take a bobbin screw out of the back and shine a torch inside. There’s no difference in the sound, it’s just more prestigious.”

On closer inspection we noticed that the neck had been refretted – a fairly common practice considering the age of the guitar and something that is often essential in order to be able to improve the instrument’s playability.

“The way it plays is amazing – it’s a great straight guitar that should be played and the refret makes it play brilliantly,” concurs Phil. “It’s quite an early serial number for a ’59, and an early ’59 would have had the small frets, so I would bet that that’s why it was refretted.

"I’ve seen clean guitars that have been refretted because back in the day they didn’t have guitar techs like we do now – if the frets wore down, they didn’t just stone them, they usually just completely refretted them! You see it a lot on guitars that aren’t even worn down very much.”