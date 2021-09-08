Block 'n' roll: Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster and amp released

You're never too old for Lego and now guitarists have the perfect excuse to indulge with the Fender Ideas Fender Stratocaster and Princeton amp.

We first reported on the guitar going into production last year after being conceived by Slovakian Lego Ideas fan designer Tomáš Letenay. Now it's finally released as a 1,074-piece set with amp and foot pedal.

(Image credit: Lego / Fender)

The Strat features six strings, poseable tuning pegs, a tremolo arm, strap and a folding stand to display it on.

And yes you've probably realised it's not life-size. That would cost considerably more than the $99 / £89.99 / €99.99 asking price here. It measures 36cm high, 11cm wide with a depth of 4.069 cm with the whammy bar (3.236 cm without it). Perfect for your home studio / office desk then!

(Image credit: Lego / Fender)

It comes in red and black colour options and you can find out more over at Lego.