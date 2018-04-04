Learn to play Frank Turner’s Blackout with this exclusive guitar lesson from the man himself

UK singer-songwriter Frank Turner has just released Blackout, the new single from his upcoming album Be More Kind - and here, we’re playing host to an exclusive guitar lesson from the man himself.

Sitting down with an Epiphone Hummingbird acoustic, Frank takes you through the song’s chord progressions and solo section - don’t forget the capo on the second fret!

Be More Kind is out on 4 May, and available to preorder now. Frank's Lost Evenings festival returns on 11-14 May, too.

For more from Frank, take a look at our in-depth interview with the folk troubadour on guitar gear, touring and the delicate art of songwriting.