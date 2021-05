Guitar lessons: Marty Friedman's preferred 'spider' fingering for powerchords, uses four fingers to allows him to play faster and cleaner chord changes.

The first/third finger shape is the obvious fingering, but if you add in a second/fourth finger shape you can cross the strings and cover the fretboard swiftly.

Try alternating between the two shapes shown here, paying close attention to the fingering; as you gain confidence, try moving up and down the neck.