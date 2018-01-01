Marty Friedman’s top 6 tips for guitarists

“I make no effort when it comes to gear,” admits legendary guitarist Marty Friedman, who shot to fame during Megadeth’s golden years at the beginning of the ’90s before leaving to pursue his own creative endeavours.

“Imagine I put 100% of my effort on a record, well, only 2% of that goes on gear. I don’t have that chromosome which it seems a lot of other guys do.

“I actually admire guys that really get into their gear stuff. I round up as much great stuff as I can in the studio and let the engineers and techs figure out what I should play through.

“If you have good people around you, let them do their thing. I know the difference between a phaser and a flanger, but that’s about it. That way I can concentrate on the music, the playing, the phrasing… all of that.”

Ah yes, the phrasing - something that Friedman has long been revered for. Listen to any guitar solo from that genre-defining era of Megadeth or, indeed, anything he has put his name to since - of which there is a lot - and it’s crystal-clear there’s something incredibly special about this particular player. As many have said before him, it’s all in the fingers…

“If you listen to my new record Wall Of Sound, there’s not many effects going on,” he continues.

“Maybe a couple of little things, but nothing featured especially. That goes for my entire career - any effect I can’t get out of my hands is probably not something I wanted to do in the first place.

If there is any wah on my records, I’m probably not the guy stepping on it

“But there’s plenty of other trickery on the album… it’s just not in the guitar department. For example, if I use a pedal, I might have my tech fiddle with it while I’m playing. If there is any wah on my records, I’m probably not the guy stepping on it. I’ll get something even deeper than what I could have done on my own… I like to enlist the talents of others wherever possible.”

As for other talents, there’s no shortage on the new record - which features Jinxx of Black Veil Brides, Shining frontman Jorgen Munkeby and Deafheaven six-stringer Shiv Mehra. For Friedman, there’s genuine excitement in collaboration…

“I learned on [last solo album] Inferno that the best thing to do is give the guest a commitment to the song,” he reveals.

“So why not write the whole thing from the ground up with them instead of having them come in and blow out a solo. Let them arrange things, for that one song, be a band together.

“I wanted to know what it would sound like if I was in Deafheaven or if Shiv was in my band. Same with the Jorgen collaboration… it’s as if I was in Shining. You can really smell both of us and we’re sweating real bad on that thing!”

Here the legendary gunslinger gives us six tips of the trade...

Wall Of Sound is out now via Prosthetic Records.