Laptop Musician Blog releases free acoustic piano, electric piano and pad plugins

It’s a rare electronic musician indeed who doesn’t require acoustic piano, Rhodes-style electric piano and pad sounds from time to time, and Laptop Musician Blog is covering all of these essential bases with its three new free plugins.

Diskpiano is based on a collection of samples of a Yamaha’s Disklavier piano, while Little Roadey is the Rhodes emulation in question. This comes complete with reverb and tremolo effects. Padspheres, meanwhile, is a collection of 25 pads and atmospheres with an amplitude ADSR.

All three plugins are available in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac and can be downloaded from the Laptop Musician Blog website.